AITUC decries workers’ plight

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: AITUC East Godavari district committee has demanded a government holiday on Labour Day on May 1.AITUC district committee vice president T Madhu alleged that around 350 sanitation workers of Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) have neither got their wages for three months nor a single day’s leave for over eight months.The Congress labour wing district leaders have also alleged that several contractors were not implementing eight-hour work rule and demanded that the contract system in government jobs should be scrapped.