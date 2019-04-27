Home States Andhra Pradesh

Alert keyman averts train derailment in Andhra Pradesh

17479 Puri-Tirupati Express was stopped near Mandavalli Railway Station when the keyman Briz Mohan Meena noticed broken railway tracks.

Published: 27th April 2019

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A major accident was averted when an alert keyman noticed broken railway tracks in the way of train no. 17479 Puri-Tirupati Express and signalled it to stop near Mandavalli Railway Station in the Gudivada-Bhimavaram section under Vijayawada division of South Central Railway (SCR) on Friday.

Mandavalli keyman Briz Mohan Meena, working under SSE/P-Way/Kaikaluru, was on his patrolling duty between Kaikaluru and Mandavalli railway stations when at around 6.20 am, he noticed railway track breakage between the two stations and informed SSE/P-Way/Kaikaluru Guru Krishna and Mandavalli railway station Superintendent Sudharshan. However, the train had departed Kaikaluru station by then and was moving towards the spot.

At that moment, Briz Mohan Meena acted spontaneously and indicated danger signal to the train, thus averting an accident. The rail breakage was attended by SSE/P-Way/Engineering staff and train movement was restored 30 minutes later at around 6.50 am. Divisional Railway Manager P Srinivas, ADRM (Infrastructure) MVS Ramaraju, Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Operations) G Sumana, Senior DEN (Coordination) K Suryanarayana lauded efforts and alertness of the keyman.

