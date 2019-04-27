Andhra CM enacting a drama everyday: YSRC leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy lashed out at TDP chief for his criticism of Election Commission and said Chandrababu Naidu was enacting one drama or other everyday. “Naidu is acting as if he has lifelong rights to be the Chief Minister and the EC has taken away those rights from him,” Reddy said.

Speaking to media here on Friday, he said Naidu is projecting the issue as if his constitutional rights are infringed upon, but whatever is being claimed by him is a pack of lies. “It is a normal practice that the political parties, including the ruling party, analyse their poll prospects internally after the elections, while the day to day administration in the State is taken care of by the officials. But, Naidu is acting against the spirit of democracy,” he said.

The YSRC leader wondered as to why Naidu is acting crazy instead of spending time with his family members. Sajjala found fault with Naidu’s ‘threatening tone’ in his letter to the Election Commission. “How can he do that. If he does not review for a few days, will Polavaram project cost get escalated? It seems he is more worried about getting bills cleared than having the irrigation project completed,” the YSRC leader said.

Sajjala mocked the Chief Minister’s review meetings and said though Naidu says he is reviewing the drinking water problem, but when it comes to funding, he skips the issue. “What sort of review is it?” he questioned. He also claimed that the review on law and order by the Chief Minister was to bail out the leaders of his party, who are facing cases. “In 2009 elections, there was 20-23 days gap between polling and counting. But the then Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy did not conduct any review meetings,” he said.

Pointing out at Naidu’s letter to the EC, in which he said had the reviews were conducted the situation would have been different, the YSRC leader asked could the death of seven people due to lightning strikes be avoided. He said Income Tax raids also happened against YSRC leaders, but it was not made an issue. He also took exception to TDP leaders calling the Chief Secretary as YSRC agent.