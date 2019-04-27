Andhra Pradesh: Bus fare hike plans opposed

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taxpayers’ Association (TPA) expressed their objection to APSRTC vice chairman and managing director NV Surendra Babu’s proposal to allow the State government increase bus fares. Association general secretary MV Anjaneyulu said the RTC MD recently toured Visakhapatnam where he stated that 116 out of 128 bus depots are making losses and there was need to revise the ticket fare to reduce the burden on the corporation. “How can TDP remain a mute spectator over RTC’s losses in last five years despite being in power,” Anjaneyulu said. He sought details of RTC expenditure on tours to Amaravati and Polavaram.