Andhra Pradesh CEO refuses to respond to CM’s letter to Election Commission

VIJAYAWADA: Refusing to respond to the letter shot off by Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu to the Election Commission, Chief Electoral Officer Gopal Krishna Dwivedi on Friday maintained that he is implementing the directions of the EC.

In his letter to the CEC, Naidu alleged that the CEO was preventing him from organising reviews and urged the EC to issue necessary directions to the CEO to enable him to hold reviews on important matters. When asked for his response on the matter, Dwivedi maintained that he will not speak on the letter written by Naidu to the CEC.

“I am discharging my responsibilities as per the EC guidelines. I am not taking any decision on my own on any issue except following the instructions coming from the CEC. I don’t want to speak on whether the officials in other States are implementing the Model Code of Conduct or not as the EC will take care of the matter,” the CEO said.