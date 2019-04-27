Andhra Pradesh: Four chain-snatchers held, booty recovered

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Police arrested four inter-State chain-snatchers and recovered 60 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 2.65 lakh and seven smartphones from them at Pedakakani on Friday. Disclosing the details to media, ASP (Crimes) S Raghava said that the gang snatched mobile phones at Pedakakani and Guntur in AP and Nizambad and Gajwel in Telangana State.

The arrested were identified as S Venkateswarlu, Sk Abid, P Srikanth and P Ayyappa of Nadendla mandal. They were studying Intermediate at Chilakaluripet. As many as 10 cases were pending against them in Guntur district.Guntur Urban SP Ch Vijaya Rao appreciated CCS DSPs Ch Sowjanya and AV Lakshmi and CIs B Mojos Paul and Ch V Seshaiah for nabbing the accused.