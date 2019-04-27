Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Vigilance and Enforcement officials seize 324 PDS rice bags

Officials also raided the star hotel and Karimulla Hotel in Guntur where the hotel organisers were using domestic cylinders for business purpose.

The Vigilence and Enforcement department officials seized PDS rice and domestic gas cylinders in Guntur district on Friday

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A team led by vigilance and enforcement regional officer T Sobha Manjari conducted surprise checks and seized illegal stocks of 324 bags of PDS rice at Ravipadu village in Guntur district on Thursday night.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials found 324 bags of PDS rice, each one weighing 25 kg. Accused Sanikommu Anki Reddy said that he was running rice business in the name of Golden Rice Traders and showed copies of GSTIN registration. He stated that he purchased stocks from Sri Anjaneya Traders of KM Agraharam in Narasaraopet mandal. But the officials found that Anki Reddy was lying and handed over the stock to Ravipadu VRO, Civil Supplies department and Narasaraopet deputy tahsildar. The officials filed a criminal case against Anki Reddy at Narasaraopet rural police station.

Meanwhile, the officials also conducted raids at the star hotel and Karimulla Hotel in Guntur and found that the hotel organisers were using domestic cylinders for business purpose. The officials seized 11 domestic cylinders and registered a case against them. CIs S Anthony Raj and N Satyanarayana and others participated in the raids.

