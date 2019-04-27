Home States Andhra Pradesh

CCTV snags: AP Social Welfare Minister Nakka Ananda Babu complains to CEO

He lamented that the officials concerned were stating that the CCTV cameras were not working due to technical snags.

Published: 27th April 2019 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

cctv

Image of a CCTV camera used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Social Welfare Minister Nakka Ananda Babu on Friday expressed doubts over the functioning of CCTV cameras at the strongrooms in Acharya Nagarjuna University, where the EVMs of Guntur parliamentary constituency were stored, and lodged a complaint to the CEO in this regard.

Stating that the CCTV cameras at the strongrooms containing EVMs of Vemuru, Repalle and Bapatla Assembly constituencies did not work for about 2 hours on Thursday night, he urged the Election Commission to take measures for the uninterrupted functioning of cameras at strongrooms.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

He lamented that the officials concerned were stating that the CCTV cameras were not working due to technical snags.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nakka Ananda Babu AP EVM rooms CCTV Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer India elections General elections 2019 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former JNU students union president and CPI candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar during an election campaign in Begusarai. (Photo | PTI)
The Azaadi balladeer: Why Kanhaiya Kumar wants to go to Parliament
Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi's JJ Colony
Gallery
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Congress to Shiv Sena): Chaturvedi decided to quit the Grand old Party after it reinstated her alleged harassers. (Picture credit | PTI)
A list of biggest party-hoppers this Lok Sabha season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp