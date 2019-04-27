CCTV snags: AP Social Welfare Minister Nakka Ananda Babu complains to CEO

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Social Welfare Minister Nakka Ananda Babu on Friday expressed doubts over the functioning of CCTV cameras at the strongrooms in Acharya Nagarjuna University, where the EVMs of Guntur parliamentary constituency were stored, and lodged a complaint to the CEO in this regard.

Stating that the CCTV cameras at the strongrooms containing EVMs of Vemuru, Repalle and Bapatla Assembly constituencies did not work for about 2 hours on Thursday night, he urged the Election Commission to take measures for the uninterrupted functioning of cameras at strongrooms.

He lamented that the officials concerned were stating that the CCTV cameras were not working due to technical snags.