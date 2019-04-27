Home States Andhra Pradesh

Faculty Development Programme to be held in Andhra Pradesh engineering college

IIIT Nuzvid, RGUKT - AP will hold the program for their faculty of four campuses (IIIT - Nuzvid, RK Valley, Srikakulam, and Ongole).

VIJAYAWADA: IIIT Nuzvid, RGUKT - AP is organising ‘Inspirational Teacher Training Programme’ as part of Faculty Development Programme (FDP) for the faculty of four campuses of RGUKT (IIIT - Nuzvid, RK Valley, Srikakulam, and Ongole) on April 28 and 29 at IIIT Nuzvid campus.

As many as 100 faculty members from four campuses will be attending the programme, which is being organised with the objective to enhance knowledge and skills of Science faculty of all the four campuses of RGUKT - AP.  It is being organised in association with the Royal Society of Chemistry, Bengaluru, Andhra Pradesh Akademi of Sciences and Science City of AP. RGUKT vice-chancellor Prof V Ramachandra Raju will be the chief guest, IIIT Nuzvid director D Suryachandra Rao, Padma Prabhu and Karima Anjun from Royal Society of Chemistry will be attending as guests of honour.

