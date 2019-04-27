Home States Andhra Pradesh

Four held in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore with Rs 4 lakh booty

K Tirupati (23), D Tirupati (20), N Kiran (33) and K Vinod Kumar (18) were involved in chain snatchings in Podalakuru, Rapuru, Kandaleru and also in Kaluvaya limits using motorbike.

NELLORE: The Central Crime Station (CCS) police nabbed four accused involved in chain-snatchings and bike lifting cases and recovered booty worth Rs 4 lakh from them. They were identified as K Tirupati (23), D Tirupati (20), N Kiran (33) and K Vinod Kumar (18).

Addressing the media at Central Crime Station, Circle Inspector Sk Bobyjan Syeda said that Katta Tirupati, D Tirupati and N Kiran, who were friends, had stolen a motorbike in Buchireddypalem. “The trio were involved in chain snatchings in Podalakuru, Rapuru, Kandaleru and also in Kaluvaya limits using motorbike. Keeping a vigil on the accused, the police nabbed the accused at Sangam-Podalakuru cross road in Podalakuru, on Friday and recovered 140 grams of gold and one motorcycle from them,” Bobyjan Syeda said. In another case, K Vinod Kumar hailing from Chavataputtedu in Dagadarthi mandal was involved in bike lifting cases. “He had stolen two motorbikes under Buchireddypalem PS limits,” the CI said.

