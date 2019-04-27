Member of marriage party among four killed in three mishaps in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR/ONGOLE: Four persons were killed and seven others suffered minor injuries in three different road accidents in Guntur and Prakasam districts on Friday.

In the first accident, P Srinivas Rao, along with his family members, performed his daughter’s wedding at Bapatla. While the marriage party was returning in a bus, the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a palmyra tree at Dora Kalva bridge near Nagaram in Repalle of Guntur district in the early hours of Friday.

According to Repalle Urban CI R Narayana, M Sai Kiran (19) died on the spot due to severe head and body injuries and seven persons suffered minor injuries at Nagaram near Repalle segment.

The police are suspecting that the driver might have fallen asleep at the wheel. Srinivasa Rao was working as a teacher at Ramakrishna School. He engaged a school bus for his daughter’s wedding at Bapatla.

Police registered a case and took up investigation. The body was shifted to Repalle area hospital for postmortem.

In the second accident, three persons were killed in two different accidents on NH 16 in Prakasam district on Friday morning. According to sources, two persons were killed on the spot near Medarametla where their fruit-laden Tata Ace auto proceeding towards Nellore from Sattenapalli in Guntur district hit a lorry from behind.

The deceased were identified as B Purnachandra Rao (25) of Guntur, a driver by profession, and his friend A Srinu (25) of Macherla in Guntur district. Medarametla police registered a case and sent the bodies to government hospital for postmortem.

In the third accident, an auto driver died on the spot after being hit by a car near APIIC Growth Centre at Gundlapalli. The deceased was identified as Kotu Haribabu (43) of Medarametla. Maddipadu police registered a case and sent the body to RIMS Ongole for postmortem.