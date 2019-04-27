Home States Andhra Pradesh

Minor girl in Andhra Pradesh cheated by lover

The accused Shankar had married and abandoned the 15-year-old girl after living with her for three months.

Published: 27th April 2019

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A minor girl was allegedly cheated by her lover who married and abandoned her after cohabiting with her for three months. However, she approached the police who registered a case against against the youth and a pastor who solemnised the marriage.

According to sources, the accused Shankar belongs to Adoni town. He loved a 15-year-old girl, a resident of weavers colony in Yemmiganur town. On January 18, they got married taking the help of Shankar’s uncle,  a pastor at a church in Adoni town.

Later, Shankar was at large. With this, the abandoned girl approached the police in Adoni town.Adoni DSP G Venkata Ramudu said that based on a complaint, a case was registered.

