Minor girl in Andhra Pradesh cheated by lover

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A minor girl was allegedly cheated by her lover who married and abandoned her after cohabiting with her for three months. However, she approached the police who registered a case against against the youth and a pastor who solemnised the marriage.

According to sources, the accused Shankar belongs to Adoni town. He loved a 15-year-old girl, a resident of weavers colony in Yemmiganur town. On January 18, they got married taking the help of Shankar’s uncle, a pastor at a church in Adoni town.

Later, Shankar was at large. With this, the abandoned girl approached the police in Adoni town.Adoni DSP G Venkata Ramudu said that based on a complaint, a case was registered.