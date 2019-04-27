MSK Prasad impersonator arrested in Andhra Pradesh after complaint

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Cyber Crime Police on Friday arrested B Nagaraju of Srikakulam district for allegedly impersonating BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad and collecting money from industrialists.

According to police, the issue came to light when MSK Prasad was celebrating his birthday with differently-abled children in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. Initially, Prasad didn’t take the issue seriously but when industrialists who paid money to Prasad’s impersonator approached Prasad, the BCCI chief selector filed a complaint on Thursday.

Narrating the modus operandi, officials said that Nagaraju duped people by changing his name to MSK Prasad on True Caller app.The accused has collected over Rs 2.8 lakh from a businessman in Hyderabad and around Rs 3.8 lakh from another businessman in Vijayawada.

During the investigation, police came to know that Nagaraju fabricated a certificate claiming he has been selected as a cricket player with KKR in the IPL, according to the police.A case under Sections 417, 419 and 420 of Indian Penal Code and under Section 66 of IT Act has been booked.