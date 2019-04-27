NGT to Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary: Pollution Control Board responsible for green norm violations

Jayanth P By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the State government to impose hefty penalties on parties damaging the environment. Accusing the AP Pollution Control Board (APPCB) of working hand in glove with violators of environmental norms, it asked the government to streamline it.

The NGT, in a meeting with Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam in New Delhi on Friday, sought details of the steps taken to ensure compliance with norms, especially by projects related to solid waste management and reduction of water pollution. On the occasion, the bench, comprising Justice AK Goel, Justice Ramakrishnan and Dr Nagin Nanda, asked the Chief Secretary to penalise the violators with hefty fines.

It also noted that the APPCB was not working properly to take steps to deal with highly-polluted water and air. Sources in the know said: “The NGT found fault with some of the APPCB reports citing that they were not factual. As it is working hand in glove with violators, the tribunal asked the government to streamline it.”

It maybe noted that the NGT had imposed Rs 100 crore fine on the government for failing to curb illegal sand mining in Krishna river near the CM’s residence.

The bench also observed that some civic bodies were releasing sewage water into canals and rivers, and added that it was too late to build treatment plants in the next one-two years.Pointing out that pharmaceutical waste was being dumped into the sea in Visakhapatnam, it said a third-party check was mandatory before the discharge of effluents.

Debris disposal

NGT said the State needed an effective disposal system for construction waste as it is building its new capital. The CS was asked to submit a report in this regard