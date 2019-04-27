Home States Andhra Pradesh

Thai delegation visits Visakhapatnam port

The Thai officials said that their country was anxious of inking an MoU between the two countries’ business of export and import.

Published: 27th April 2019

Thailand delegation being received by port trust deputy chairman Harnath in Visakhapatnam on Friday

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) Deputy Chairperson PL Haranadh accorded a warm welcome to Thailand delegation, headed by  Port Authority of Thailand Assistant Director General Somchai Hemthong and his team, when they visited the port on Friday.

The Thailand delegation made a PowerPoint presentation on ports’ perspective plan of Port Authority of Thailand.  Hemthong said Thailand was anxious of inking an MoU between the two countries’ business of export and import. Haranadh briefed the Thailand delegation, about the infrastructure facilities available, capacities in handling of cargo,  modernisation etc.

Visakhapatnam Port Trust Port Authority of Thailand Vishakhapatnam port Thai visit Thailand Andhra Pradesh MoU

