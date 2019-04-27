Thai delegation visits Visakhapatnam port

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) Deputy Chairperson PL Haranadh accorded a warm welcome to Thailand delegation, headed by Port Authority of Thailand Assistant Director General Somchai Hemthong and his team, when they visited the port on Friday.

The Thailand delegation made a PowerPoint presentation on ports’ perspective plan of Port Authority of Thailand. Hemthong said Thailand was anxious of inking an MoU between the two countries’ business of export and import. Haranadh briefed the Thailand delegation, about the infrastructure facilities available, capacities in handling of cargo, modernisation etc.