By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The ACB sleuths on Thursday raided agriculture office at Chodavaram and caught mandal agriculture officer K Uma Maheswari and her assistant B Jagannadha Rao while they were taking a bribe of Rs 19,000.

According to an ACB official, Jagannadha Rao at the instance of Umamaheswari accepted the bribe amount from Pasumarthi Santosh Kumar, sales executive of Pasumarthi Adinarayana and Sons, for renewal of fertilisers licence.