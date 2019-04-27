Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two bike-lifters held,11 motorcyles seized in Andhra Pradesh

Published: 27th April 2019

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Urban CCS police arrested two persons and seized 11 motorcycles worth Rs 7.5 lakh and three mobile phones from them on Friday. ASP (Crimes) S Raghava said that Sk Abdul Sharif and Annapureddy Raviteja, along with three juveniles, all from Nallachervu in city, stole 11 motorcycles from various parts of Guntur city.

Disclosing the details to the media here, he said that a five-member gang was involved in 12 bike theft cases in the city. While some work in a garage, others work in a provisional store. The five-member gang gained entry into shops during night time in and around railway station and bus stand areas.

On Friday, police nabbed two persons of the gang -Sadik and Prabhu during vehicle check at Market Centre and seized 11 motorcycles and three mobile phones from them. A manhunt has been launched to nab the remaining culprits, including three juveniles.

Guntur Urban SP Ch Vijaya Rao appreciated CCS DSPs Ch Sowjanya and AV Lakshmi, CIs B Mojos Paul and Ch V Seshaiah and Pedakakani CI Seshagiri Rao for nabbing the bike-lifters. 

