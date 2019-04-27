Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two youths from Andhra Pradesh to contest against Narendra Modi in Varanasi

Vadde Srinivas, a techie, and Kolluru Ravi Kiran Sarma, a priest, want completion of the Veligonda project in Prakasam district to ensure a permanent solution to the fluoride problem there.

Published: 27th April 2019 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

Pula Subbaiah Veligonda Project Sadhana Samithi president V Srinivas and his friend who are going to contest against PM Modi, in Varanasi on Friday

Pula Subbaiah Veligonda Project Sadhana Samithi president V Srinivas and his friend who are going to contest against PM Modi, in Varanasi on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Two friends from Botlaguduru village in Prakasam district will be filing their nominations on Monday to contest as independent candidates from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat against PM Narendra Modi.

The objective of Vadde Srinivas, a techie, and Kolluru Ravi Kiran Sarma, a priest, is not a political fight against Modi, but to draw the attention of the entire nation to a pressing issue - the completion of the Veligonda project in Prakasam district to ensure a permanent solution to the fluoride problem there.

On Friday, the duo along with a few others went to Varanasi to file their nomination papers. But the officials advised them to file their nominations on Monday as the Prime Minister was filing his papers that day and they did not want any security issues.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

“We are not backed by any political party. We do not have any vested interest. Our objective to contest against Modi is only to draw people’s attention on the two issues, which are interlinked,” said Srinivas. 

A software engineer working in Bengaluru, he started the Pula Subbaiah Veligonda Project Sadhana Samithi six years ago with his friends, including Ravi Kiran Sarma.

“Only Veligonda project is a permanent solution to the fluoride problem in Prakasam district. Hence, we want to bring pressure on the government to complete the project at the earliest,” said Srinivas.

Ravi Kiran Sarma said not only the fluoride problem, but even the continuing drought in the backward district can also be solved by Veligonda project.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls General Elections 2019 India elections 2019 Andhra Pradesh youth Varanasi election Andhra Pradesh youth vs Narendra Modi Vadde Srinivas Kolluru Ravi Kiran Sarma Pula Subbaiah Veligonda Project Sadhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former JNU students union president and CPI candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar during an election campaign in Begusarai. (Photo | PTI)
The Azaadi balladeer: Why Kanhaiya Kumar wants to go to Parliament
Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi's JJ Colony
Gallery
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Congress to Shiv Sena): Chaturvedi decided to quit the Grand old Party after it reinstated her alleged harassers. (Picture credit | PTI)
A list of biggest party-hoppers this Lok Sabha season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp