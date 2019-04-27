Two youths from Andhra Pradesh to contest against Narendra Modi in Varanasi

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Two friends from Botlaguduru village in Prakasam district will be filing their nominations on Monday to contest as independent candidates from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat against PM Narendra Modi.

The objective of Vadde Srinivas, a techie, and Kolluru Ravi Kiran Sarma, a priest, is not a political fight against Modi, but to draw the attention of the entire nation to a pressing issue - the completion of the Veligonda project in Prakasam district to ensure a permanent solution to the fluoride problem there.

On Friday, the duo along with a few others went to Varanasi to file their nomination papers. But the officials advised them to file their nominations on Monday as the Prime Minister was filing his papers that day and they did not want any security issues.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

“We are not backed by any political party. We do not have any vested interest. Our objective to contest against Modi is only to draw people’s attention on the two issues, which are interlinked,” said Srinivas.

A software engineer working in Bengaluru, he started the Pula Subbaiah Veligonda Project Sadhana Samithi six years ago with his friends, including Ravi Kiran Sarma.

“Only Veligonda project is a permanent solution to the fluoride problem in Prakasam district. Hence, we want to bring pressure on the government to complete the project at the earliest,” said Srinivas.

Ravi Kiran Sarma said not only the fluoride problem, but even the continuing drought in the backward district can also be solved by Veligonda project.