Woman and paramour arrested for theft of Rs 50 lakh in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Nellore Railway police nabbed a woman along with her paramour, who had allegedly stolen Rs 50 lakh cash with the help of three APSP Venkatagiri Battalion constables. The accused were identified as M Anitha (31) and Marri Ravi (39) and the police recovered Rs 20 lakh from them.

According to Nellore Railway Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Vasantha Kumar, Marri Ravi hailing from Chennayapalem village under Kavali mandal was addicted to vices. “Ravi had been maintaining an extra-marital affair with Anitha residing in Kavali. Anitha was working at PMR Silver Palace in Kavali. The owner had deputed Anitha to purchase gold in Chennai with unaccounted cash of Rs 50 lakh. Taking advantage of the situation, Anitha plotted to steal Rs 50 lakh along with Ravi,” he said.

The police official said that subsequently, Ravi shared information with APSP Battalion constable Mahesh, who was his relative. “Mahesh, along with two constables Sultan Basha and Suman Kumar, of the same battalion plotted to conduct fake raids,” Vasantha Kumar said.The Sub-Divisional Police Officer said that on April 15, Anitha set out for Chennai from Kavali by Navjeevan Express to purchase gold with Rs 50 lakh. “She also disclosed details of her journey to Ravi who was in contact with APSP constables. The three constables, along with Ravi, boarded the Navajeevan Express in Nellore and conducted fake raids and collected Rs 50 lakh cash from Anitha and fled near Gudur Railway Station,” he said.

The official said that Anitha informed the same to the owner of PMR Silver Palace in Kavali. “The trader, who suspected the raids as fake ones, lodged a complaint with the Gudur Railway Police.The police verified the call history of Anitha who repeatedly made calls to Ravi. With this, the police interrogated Anitha and solved the case.

Railway police nabbed Anitha and Ravi, on Thursday, at Kavali and recovered Rs 20 lakh from them. A manhunt has been launched to nab the other three accused,” Vasantha Kumar said.