Cops ‘pocket’ Rs 14 lakh seized during polls

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Kurnool taluka police registered a case against flying squad members on Saturday for allegedly pocketing Rs 14 lakh seized during vehicle checking during elections. They took three persons, including a police constable, education department senior assistant and a driver, into custody, said SP K Fakeerappa.

According to the SP, the election staff seized the cash near G Pulla Reddy College, on the outskirts of Kurnool, which falls under the limits of Kodumur Assembly constituency, on April 7. But those who were in the vehicle kept quiet about the seizure of the cash by the police officials. The incident came to light after one Chandrasekhar Reddy approached the SP and lodged a complaint on Saturday. As per the complaint, the flying squad team intercepted his vehicle and confiscated Rs 14 lakh. Kurnool taluka police registered a case.