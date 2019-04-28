Home States Andhra Pradesh

Cops ‘pocket’ Rs 14 lakh seized during polls

According to the SP, the election staff seized the cash near G Pulla Reddy College, on the outskirts of Kurnool, which falls under the limits of Kodumur Assembly constituency, on April 7.

Published: 28th April 2019 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2019 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Notes, Money, Currency

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Kurnool taluka police registered a case against flying squad members on Saturday for allegedly pocketing Rs 14 lakh seized during vehicle checking during elections. They took three persons, including a police constable, education department senior assistant and a driver, into custody, said SP K Fakeerappa.

According to the SP, the election staff seized the cash near G Pulla Reddy College, on the outskirts of Kurnool, which falls under the limits of Kodumur Assembly constituency, on April 7. But those who were in the vehicle kept quiet about the seizure of the cash by the police officials. The incident came to light after one Chandrasekhar Reddy approached the SP and lodged a complaint on Saturday. As per the complaint, the flying squad team intercepted his vehicle and confiscated Rs 14 lakh. Kurnool taluka police registered a case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
police Kurnool taluka police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet Airways employees gather to appeal to the government to save their company, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Save Jet Airways! Save Our Future- Employees take out candle march
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi's NTR director Ram Gopal Varma arrested in Vijayawada, sent back to Hyderabad
Gallery
England will begin its World Cup campaign against South Africa on the opening day, May 30 at The Oval, London. (Photos | Agencies)
ICC World Cup squads: Eoin Morgan's England remains talking point among critics and fans
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp