Home States Andhra Pradesh

Cyclonic storm Fani likely to hit Coastal Andhra by April 30

In the next 72 hours, it is very likely to reach north Tamil Nadu and south Coastal Andhra Pradesh .

Published: 28th April 2019 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2019 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Cyclonic storm ‘Fani’ is likely to hit Coastal Andhra Pradesh by April 30. It may intensify into a severe storm and trigger thunderstorms, gusty winds and moderate rains in coastal districts and some parts of Rayalaseema. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said the change in weather characterised by pre-monsoon showers normally prevails at this time of the season.

As per the warning report released by the IMD, the cyclonic storm, as on Saturday, lay centred at 1,440 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam. In the next 72 hours, it is very likely to reach north Tamil Nadu and south Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

“Coastal AP, and Rayalaseema districts may witness thunderstorm activity with a wind speed of 30-40 kmph. Moderate to heavy rains are likely from April 30 to May 1,” said IMD scientist Naga Ratna.

State sizzles

The maximum  temperature of 43 degree Celsius was recorded in  Kurnool, followed by 42.9 degree Celsius in Tirupati

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fani cyclone

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet Airways employees gather to appeal to the government to save their company, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Save Jet Airways! Save Our Future- Employees take out candle march
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi's NTR director Ram Gopal Varma arrested in Vijayawada, sent back to Hyderabad
Gallery
England will begin its World Cup campaign against South Africa on the opening day, May 30 at The Oval, London. (Photos | Agencies)
ICC World Cup squads: Eoin Morgan's England remains talking point among critics and fans
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp