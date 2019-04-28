Cyclonic storm Fani likely to hit Coastal Andhra by April 30

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Cyclonic storm ‘Fani’ is likely to hit Coastal Andhra Pradesh by April 30. It may intensify into a severe storm and trigger thunderstorms, gusty winds and moderate rains in coastal districts and some parts of Rayalaseema. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said the change in weather characterised by pre-monsoon showers normally prevails at this time of the season.

As per the warning report released by the IMD, the cyclonic storm, as on Saturday, lay centred at 1,440 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam. In the next 72 hours, it is very likely to reach north Tamil Nadu and south Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

“Coastal AP, and Rayalaseema districts may witness thunderstorm activity with a wind speed of 30-40 kmph. Moderate to heavy rains are likely from April 30 to May 1,” said IMD scientist Naga Ratna.

State sizzles

The maximum temperature of 43 degree Celsius was recorded in Kurnool, followed by 42.9 degree Celsius in Tirupati