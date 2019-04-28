Home States Andhra Pradesh

Fani cyclone threat: Special officers appointed for 7 mandals, control rooms set

The Collector also urged people of coastal areas to be on high alert and move to safer places in case of flood threat.

Latest image of cyclone Fani as per IMD website.

By Express News Service

ELURU: In view of Fani cyclone, control rooms have been set up and special officers appointed for seven coastal mandals in West Godavari district to monitor the situation and oversee rescue and relief measures in case of any eventuality. The toll-free number of the control room is 1800 233 1077.  

District Collector Praveen Kumar on Saturday directed the official machinery to fully gear up to meet any eventuality. All necessary material should be kept ready to take up rescue operations within no time to prevent loss of life in case of any eventuality, he said.  

The Collector also urged people of coastal areas to be on high alert and move to safer places in case of the flood threat.

District Panchayat Officer R Victor directed the authorities to focus on hygiene in case of floods in coastal villages to prevent outbreak of diseases.  

