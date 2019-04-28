Home States Andhra Pradesh

Foolproof security for counting of votes

By Express News Service

ELURU: DGP RP Thakur has directed SP M Ravi Prakash to make foolproof security arrangements for the counting of votes in West Godavari district, which will be taken up on May 23.

He reviewed the security being provided to strongrooms containing EVMs with the district police officials here on Saturday. Eluru Range DIG CM Trivikram Varma and SP Ravi Prakash apprised the  DGP of the  three-tier security for strongrooms. They also informed him about the security arrangements being made at counting centres.

Later speaking to media, the DGP said stern action would be taken against those cases were registered for violating the Model Code of Conduct during the elections.

