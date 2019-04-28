GAT results announced

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The results of GITAM Admission Test (GAT-2019) were announced by GITAM in-charge Vice-Chancellor K Sivaramakrishna here on Saturday. Around 50,000 candidates appeared for the online test in 50 cities across the country, which was conducted from April 10 to 22. The university will conduct online admission counselling from May 9 to 11 at Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Tirupati, Hyderabad and Bengaluru centres.The V-C said the university was offering all programmes with prior approval of statutory bodies like the UGC, the AICTE, PCI and COA.