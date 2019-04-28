Home States Andhra Pradesh

GAT results announced

The results of GITAM Admission Test (GAT-2019) were announced by GITAM in-charge Vice-Chancellor K Sivaramakrishna here on Saturday.

Published: 28th April 2019 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2019 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The results of GITAM Admission Test (GAT-2019) were announced by GITAM in-charge Vice-Chancellor K Sivaramakrishna here on Saturday. Around 50,000 candidates appeared for the online test in 50 cities across the country, which was conducted from April 10 to 22. The university will conduct online admission counselling from May 9 to 11 at Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Tirupati, Hyderabad and Bengaluru  centres.The V-C said the university was offering all programmes with prior approval of statutory bodies like the UGC, the AICTE, PCI and COA.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GAT-2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet Airways employees gather to appeal to the government to save their company, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Save Jet Airways! Save Our Future- Employees take out candle march
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi's NTR director Ram Gopal Varma arrested in Vijayawada, sent back to Hyderabad
Gallery
England will begin its World Cup campaign against South Africa on the opening day, May 30 at The Oval, London. (Photos | Agencies)
ICC World Cup squads: Eoin Morgan's England remains talking point among critics and fans
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp