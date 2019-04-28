GAT results announced

VISAKHAPATNAM: The results of GITAM Admission Test (GAT-2019) were announced by GITAM in-charge Vice-Chancellor K Sivaramakrishna here on Saturday. Around 50,000 candidates appeared for the online test in 50 cities across the country, which was conducted from April 10 to 22. The university will conduct online admission counselling from May 9 to 11 at Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Tirupati, Hyderabad and Bengaluru centres.The V-C said the university was offering all programmes with prior approval of statutory bodies like the UGC, the AICTE, PCI and COA.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Asian Wrestling Championship: Harpreet Singh bags silver as India finish with 16 medals
India slips further behind China during last five years of PM Modi
UAE-based Indian couple survive Sri Lanka bombings, man had witnessed 26/11 terror attacks too
Three takeaways from Hardik Pandya-Andre Russell show as KKR end losing streak
Chopper service Pawan Hans in crisis, employees' salaries for April delayed