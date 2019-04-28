Guntur urban police to strengthen surveillance to thwart any untoward incidents

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In view of the recent blasts in Sri Lanka that left many dead and hundreds injured, the Guntur Urban SP Ch Vijaya Rao has alerted the police officials and asked them to stay vigilant, more so because the Guntur district has long sea coast and infiltration of terrorists from the Bay of Bengal cannot be ruled out.

He said that the sub-divisional police officers will step up surveillance along the sea coast and other areas to thwart any untoward incidents.

The SP directed the police officers to form peace committees with elders of various religions and create awareness among them so that they inform the police first if unknown persons who may be moving suspiciously near the temples, churches and mosques, are spotted.

He also directed the police officers to conduct checks near railway stations, bus stands, markets, malls and other areas where large number of people gather.

He appealed to the public to cooperate with police while they were conducting checks in these areas and also to inform the police if they found any person moving suspiciously in the area or thing left lying on the roads, for necessary action.

He asked the public to give information by dialing 100 or inform the nearby police personnel for further action. He appealed to the people not to believe in rumours and not to spread false alarms through social media to create panic among the public. If they come across such rumours they should check it with the police first, he said.

The SP also warned people that if they spread false information through Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media to mislead the public than the police would take stern action against them.

As per the direction of SP Vijaya Rao, Mangalagiri Circle Inspector Ch Ravi Babu conducted a meeting with elders of several religions and asked the authorities to install CCTV cameras in and around temples, churches and mosques to check infiltration of unknown people.

He further said that the elders would form peace committees to check the bags of all those who came to temples, churches, mosques and maintain register as well to take stock of persons attending any prayer meeting.