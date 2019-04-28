Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada to offer internship courses

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada and University College of Engineering Kakinada (UCEK) are jointly offering internship programmes for BTech and MTech students in the summer. The programmes of six and eight weeks duration will be conducted under the aegis of AP State Skill Development Corporation and Siemens Centre of Excellence.

Students of Mechanical, Electrical, Instrumentation and Electronics streams are eligible for the internship programmes. Training will be provided to Computer Aided Design, Computer Aided Engineering, CNC Programming and Machining, Digital Manufacturing and Industrial Robotics, Industrial Automation, Electrical and Energy Studies, Mechatronics and Energy Studies. Interested students can apply for the internship programmes on or before May 1. They can visit www.apssdc-siemens.in. for more details.

The fee for the programmes of six and eight weeks duration is Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,000. After completion of the courses, Siemens Centre will award certificates to the students. JNTUK Vice-Chancellor M Ramalinga Raju urged students to utilise the opportunity to enhance their technical skills.