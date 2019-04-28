Survey of occupied government land in LN Peta begins

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Reacting to the series of reports published in newspapers on the illegal constructions on the Dola and Barika tanks near LN Peta Junction in LN Peta, including TNIE report on ‘Sharks occupy government land worth hundreds of crore’ published on April 24, revenue officials started taking stringent action against the illegal occupations.

Following the directives of District Collector J Nivas, RDO MV Ramana inspected the illegal constructions on April 24 and warned the land-grabbers to vacate the occupied government lands immediately. A team led by the LN Peta tahsildar JB Jaya Laxmi on Saturday conducted the survey with the support of police on the lands that were occupied by the land sharks.

Jaya Laxmi said they have started taking measurements of the illegal constructions and a detailed report would be submitted to the District Collector soon after completing the survey. She said that notices would be issued to the violators.