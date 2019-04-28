Home States Andhra Pradesh

SUV carrying film unit mows down woman watering plants

A speeding SUV, carrying upcoming actor Sudhakar, mowed down a woman who was watering plants near Mangalagiri on Saturday.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A speeding SUV, carrying upcoming actor Sudhakar, mowed down a woman who was watering plants near Mangalagiri on Saturday. The actor, who was on his way to Guntur from Hyderabad for promoting his upcoming film ‘Nuvvu Thopu Raa’, and driver were injured in the accident.

According to police, U Lakshmi (45), engaged as a contract worker, was holding a flag to alert motorists about people working at the median on National Highway-16. After hitting the woman (killing her on the spot), the SUV rammed into a tractor parked on the roadside. Eye-witnesses said the car was being driven rashly. The woman was from Chinna Kakani village.

Mangalagiri Rural CI P Sarat Babu said the driver, Ch Dattu, was not wearing seat belt at the time of the accident. Dattu, who suffered a head injury, was taken to NRI Hospital in Mangalagiri; Sudhakar fractured his finger.

Film director Harinadh Babu, lead actress Nithya Setty and one Edmond were also in the car. Sudhakar earlier acted in ‘Life is Beautiful’. The unit was to attend an event at an educational institution in Guntur.

accident

