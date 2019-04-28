VVIT gets recognition of NBA

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Vasireddy Venkatadri Institute of Technology (VVIT) has got recognition of National Board of Accreditation (NBA) for a period of three years. VVIT chairman Vasireddy Vidya Sagar on Saturday informed that all the undergraduate courses offered by the institute have been recognised and it is the first engineering college to get the NBA recognition under the jurisdiction of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK).

VVIT has been designated as a nodal centre for the training programmes conducted by the AP State Skill Development Corporation. Google Code Lab has also started its operations with VVIT as its centre. The NBA recognition is given to the institute based on available infrastructure and educational standards, he said.