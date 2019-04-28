Home States Andhra Pradesh

Who'll be responsible for cyclone damages, asks Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Ramakrishnudu

Ramakrishnudu's comment came two days after Chandrababu Naidu shot off a letter to the EC, indirectly threatening it with legal action to recover the cost overrun of the ongoing projects.

AMARAVATI: With the Election Commission (EC) barring Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu from holding review meetings, a senior cabinet minister on Sunday asked who will be responsible if cyclonic storm 'Fani' causes damage to the state.

"Who will be responsible? Chief Secretary? The Election Commission? Or the Modi government?," asked Finance Minister Y. Ramakrishnudu, referring to reports that 'Fani' cyclone in Bay of Bengal may turn 'very severe' and head towards the Andhra coast.

The Minister's comments came two days after Naidu shot off a letter to the EC, indirectly threatening it with legal action to recover the cost overrun of the ongoing projects.

Naidu also sought to blame the EC for the death of seven persons in thunderbolt, saying a review meeting by the Chief Minister could have prevented the deaths.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief took strong exception to the poll panel preventing him from holding meetings to review the ongoing projects like Polavaram and construction of state capital Amaravati.

Naidu alleged that such restrictions were imposed only in case of Andhra Pradesh as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Ministers in states ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies continued to hold review meetings.

Ramakrishnudu said the Cabinet Secretary was not interfering in any matter but in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Secretary L.V. Subrahmanyam appointed by the EC was interfering in every issue.

He alleged that the EC's actions posed a threat to the democracy.

