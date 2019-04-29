46 Inter students ended life in state last year: Andhra Pradesh BJP youth wing

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State unit of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha has demanded that the State government’s intervention to stop the suicides of Intermediate students in the State.

The youth wing of the BJP alleged that in the last academic year, 46 Intermediate students committed suicides, most of whom are from Narayana and Chaitanya institutions. In a press meet here on Sunday, BJYM State president N Ramesh Naidu alleged that the college managements were indifferent to the suicides and were continuing ‘illegal’ activities as they are backed by the State government.

He said that if the parents of the affected students come forward, the BJYM would launch a stir against the managements of the junior colleges which enjoy the government’s support.“The college managements are responsible for the suicides as they harass students in the name of ranks. We will meet Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam to request streamlining of junior colleges,” he said.