Home States Andhra Pradesh

46 Inter students ended life in state last year: Andhra Pradesh BJP youth wing

The State unit of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha has demanded that the State government’s intervention to stop the suicides of Intermediate students in the State. 

Published: 29th April 2019 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2019 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Suicide, rope, hanging, hang

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State unit of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha has demanded that the State government’s intervention to stop the suicides of Intermediate students in the State. 

The youth wing of the BJP alleged that in the last academic year, 46 Intermediate students committed suicides, most of whom are from Narayana and Chaitanya institutions. In a press meet here on Sunday, BJYM State president N Ramesh Naidu alleged that the college managements were indifferent to the suicides and were continuing ‘illegal’ activities as they are backed by the State government.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

He said that if the parents of the affected students come forward, the BJYM would launch a stir against the managements of the junior colleges which enjoy the government’s support.“The college managements are responsible for the suicides as they harass students in the name of ranks. We will meet Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam to request streamlining of junior colleges,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Andhra Pradesh student suicide Andhra pradesh BJP AP BJP youth wing India elections General elections 2019 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chemical factories turn to ash as massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Naraina
India Elections 2019: Fourth Phase of polls off to a slow start
Gallery
Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 26, filed his Lok Sabha nomination from Varanasi. As per PM Modi’s declaration in the poll affidavit, his assets amount to worth Rs 2.5 crore, including a residential plot in Gandhinagar. Modi has a fix
How rich are our netas? Here's a lowdown
Amitabh Bachchan - Bollywood’s Shahenshah had contested the 1984 Lok Sabha elections from Allahabad seat with a Congress ticket on the behest of his good friend and former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Though he won the seat with a heavy margin, he quit as a MP three
Celebrities who have entered the Parliament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp