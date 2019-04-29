Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu’s reviews only for getting commission: YSRC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had destabilised the financial position of the State, YSRC leader C Ramachandraiah has said Naidu is conducting reviews only on issues where commissions are involved. He asked as to what is wrong with Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam conducting review meetings. Speaking to mediapersons here on Sunday, Ramachandraiah said Naidu had borrowed money without any valid reasons and pushed the State into a debt trap.

“Even the rules and regulations pertaining to borrowing limits were violated. The financial situation of the State is such that even the salary payments have become a difficult task today,” he said. The YSRC leader found fault with the TDP government for making ‘stockbroker’ Kutumba Rao respond instead of the finance minister when the questions pertaining to the economic situation in the State was questioned by the Opposition.

He said under Naidu’s rule, the debt on the State has crossed Rs 2 lakh crore mark and claimed that Naidu’s focus was more on enhancing his own properties than public properties. “Borrowing is done for the projects aiming for long-standing gains, but now no one is sure about the purpose of the large scale borrowings taken by the State government,” he said.

Taking exception to ‘Yanamala and co’ raising objections to the Chief Secretary reviewing the financial situation of the State, Ramachandraiah said that due to the fear of being exposed and people getting to know their real intentions, the TDP was levelling baseless charges against the Chief Secretary and questioning his rights.

“If the Chief Secretary indulges in corruption it is wrong, but when he is exposing the corruption, why should it be considered wrong?” he questioned. The former minister accused the TDP government of violating FRBM rules and said diverting funds has become the order of the day in the State. “Priorities are misplaced and there is no financial discipline under the TDP government,” he said.

He also found fault with Naidu’s argument that he has the right to be Chief Minister till June 8. “Once the election verdict is out, the existing government ceases to exist. It can be verified with Constitutional experts,” he said.

Ramachandraiah advised the Chief Minister to seek the permission of the EC and review the cyclone situation. “No one is stopping him from doing it. But his focus is on only reviewing Polavaram as he is more concerned about commissions,” he said.