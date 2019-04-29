Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Man comes with two friends, stabs girl to death, arrested

The accused came all the way from Hyderabad to eliminate her for allegedly rejecting his love.

Published: 29th April 2019 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2019 07:53 AM

By Express News Service

ELURU: A girl was brutally murdered at Khaja in Yelamanchili mandal by a youth, who came all the way from Hyderabad to eliminate her for allegedly rejecting his love. The accused along with his two friends came to the village on the pretext of talking to her and attacked her with a knife. While his two friends managed to flee, the accused was nabbed, thrashed and handed over to police by locals.

The girl, Perumalla Mahita (19) of Karukuwada Betapudi in Bhimavaram mandal, was studying Intermediate. Her father is a bus driver at a college. 

According to police, Mahita went to Hyderabad five months ago where she had met K Mahesh, who works in a film studio there and resides at Khairathabad. He is a native of Kakaram in Mudinepalle mandal of Krishna district.

Mahesh and his wife are reportedly living separately due to marital disputes. Mahesh befriended Mahita and their friendship gradually turned into love. A month back, Mahita reportedly came to know that Mahesh was already married and started avoiding him.

After her examinations, she had gone to Khaja to visit her maternal uncle. Police said Mahesh, through a telephonic conservation with her, came to know where she was staying, and, on Sunday evening, reached the village along with two of his friends. 

He took her to a lonely place and, during talks, suddenly attacked her with a knife. “Mahita suffered severe injuries and died instantaneously. Mahesh came with a pre-meditated intention to kill the girl,’’ police sources said.

Immediately, the trio tried to flee the village but Mahesh was caught by locals while the other two escaped. Mahesh was thrashed and handed over to the police. 

