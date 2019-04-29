Andhra Pradesh youths find it tough to get proposers to file nomination papers in Varanasi

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The two youths from Prakasam district, who have decided to contest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat as independent candidates, are said to be finding it difficult in getting proposers to sign their nomination papers. A similar problem is being faced by turmeric farmers of Nizamabad district in Telangana, who are reportedly being intimidated and discouraged by some people. They are said to be sleuths of Central intelligence agencies.

Vadde Srinivas, a techie, and his friend Kolluru Ravi Kiran Sarma, a priest, from Botlaguduru village in Prakasam district, wanted to contest against Modi to draw the attention of the entire nation towards completion of Veligonda project and a permanent solution to fluoride problem in some parts of Prakasam district. The two youths who already reached Varanasi, are scheduled to file their nomination papers on Monday. However, the people who agreed to propose their candidature initially, have become reluctant now.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

“Through a lawyer, we approached some locals and apprised them of the problems being faced by the people of Prakasam district due to delay in completion of Veligonda project. We have shown them the videos of the plight of the people in our district and they have agreed to propose our candidature in the elections,’’ Ravi Kiran Sarma told TNIE from Varanasi over phone.

Though we clearly mentioned our intention to contest from Varanasi against Modi as independents, the local people seem to be unconvinced to propose our candidature. We are trying our best to convince them that we do not have any political intention in joining the electoral fray. We are confident of getting proposers to file our nomination papers on Monday, he added.