Home States Andhra Pradesh

Cyclone Fani may head towards north coastal Andhra

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into deep sea areas and those out in deep sea were advised return to the coast.

Published: 29th April 2019 01:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2019 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

Coastal Andhra

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

VISAKHAPATNAM: Cyclonic storm 'Fani' in southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to turn severe on Monday and intensify further into a "very severe" cyclonic storm on Tuesday before heading towards north coastal Andhra and Odisha coast, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday

While there is still no clarity as to where 'Fani' will make a landfall, officials indicated that it may hit the coast near north coastal Andhra on May 2 or 3.

According to the IMD, at 0530 hours on Monday, 'Fani' lay centred at about 880 km southeast of Chennai and 1050 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh).

ALSO READ: ‘Fani’ to trigger rain in Odisha

"It is very likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours and into a very severe cyclonic storm during subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to move northwestwards till May 1 evening and thereafter recurve north-northeastwards gradually," said the IMD bulletin.

Under its impact, moderate rainfall at many places with heavy falls at isolated places is very likely over Kerala, and moderate rainfall at isolated places is likely over north coastal Tamil Nadu and south coastal Andhra Pradesh on Monday and Tuesday.

Gale wind speed is likely to increase to 145 kmph over Southwest Bay of Bengal from April 30 morning and 185 kmph over the north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts from May 1 evening, the IMD said.

ALSO READ: Mobile App for rescue and relief during Cyclone Fani

The sea condition was very high over Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood. It is likely to become phenomenal over southwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal, off north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts from April 30 morning and over westcentral Bay of Bengal off the Andhra Pradesh coast during May 1-3, according to the IMD.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into deep sea areas and those out in deep sea were advised return to the coast.

Distant warning number two has been hoisted at Visakhapatnam, Machilipatnam, Krishnapatnam and Nizampatnam ports.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyclone Fani  Fani Cyclone Andhra Weather Andhra Climate Andhra Andhra Pradesh Fani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chemical factories turn to ash as massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Naraina
India Elections 2019: Fourth Phase of polls off to a slow start
Gallery
Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 26, filed his Lok Sabha nomination from Varanasi. As per PM Modi’s declaration in the poll affidavit, his assets amount to worth Rs 2.5 crore, including a residential plot in Gandhinagar. Modi has a fix
How rich are our netas? Here's a lowdown
Amitabh Bachchan - Bollywood’s Shahenshah had contested the 1984 Lok Sabha elections from Allahabad seat with a Congress ticket on the behest of his good friend and former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Though he won the seat with a heavy margin, he quit as a MP three
Celebrities who have entered the Parliament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp