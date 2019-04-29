Guntur Municipal Corporation takes steps to augment drinking water supply in summer

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has set up a control room at its office with mobile phone No 9177001867 to supply drinking water to people on demand and look into public grievances pertaining to drinking water supply during summer.

The GMC has already started supplying water through tankers to problematic and slum areas in the city in view of summer. It is also regularly collecting water samples in extension areas of the city to monitor the quality of water being supplied by the municipal corporation.

At a review meeting, GMC Commissioner Srikesh B Lathkar directed the officials to monitor the supply of drinking water 24x7 from the control room to avoid shortage in any part of the city during the summer. Water samples should be regularly collected and analysed as a measure to prevent contamination.

Emphasis should also be laid on prompt redressal of public grievances pertaining to drinking water supply. The action plan evolved for the summer should be effectively implemented in the city to avoid drinking water shortage, the Municipal Commissioner said.

GMC Additional Commissioner AVNS Murthy, Superintending Engineer Surendra Babu, EEs Ram Naik, Venkateswara Rao, Srinivasa Reddy, D Srinivasa Rao and others attended the meeting.