Jumbo scare returns: Herd of 6 tuskers stray into Srikakulam village

Although a herd of six jumbos was driven away into the forests in Odisha forest a few days back, they returned to the AP villages four days ago.

Published: 29th April 2019 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2019 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Wild elephant cools off in a pond on the outskirts of Pattupuram village in Meliaputti mandal of Srikakulam district on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Although a herd of six jumbos was driven away into the forests in Odisha forest a few days back, they returned to the AP villages four days ago. On Sunday morning, the herd was found in a pond cooling itself on the outskirts of Pattupuram village in Meliaputti mandal.

People of the Pattupuram and surrounding villages were scared to death on observing the movements of the pachyderms near the residential areas. The elephants have been straying into the plain areas in search of fodder and water. Almost four days ago, they entered the outskirts of Pedda Laxmipuram of Meliaputti mandal from Odisha forest. The herd also destroyed a two-wheeler on the village outskirts. From there, they moved into Surdini, Yeguvajarupalli and Rajauram Metta on Friday. On Sunday morning, the herd was found cooling itself at Chitlangi pond between Sekhapuram and Pattupuram villages of Meliaputti mandal.

Another herd of four elephants has been moving in the Chinnabugga and its surrounding villages of Seetampeta mandal for the last few days.  Although they go back to the forest during daytime, they enter the plain areas during night to slake their thirst and get fodder. Forest officials have been keeping vigil on the movements of the both herds at different places.

Elephant trackers have been informing the nearby villages about the movement of the jumbos to avoid any loss of life and property. Apart from the trackers, about 20 forest officials have been deployed to keep a watch on the movement of elephants and alert the people as part of preventive measures, said Patapatnam Forest Range Officer MVS Somasekhar. He said that they had been trying to drive away the herd back into the forest. 

