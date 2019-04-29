Home States Andhra Pradesh

Mystery shrouds death of man and teenage son in West Godavari

The duo who, had gone for shopping did not return home.Their bodies were found in a tank later.

By Express News Service

ELURU: A man and his son were found dead in a tank under mysterious circumstances at Pedatadepalli village in West Godavari district on Sunday. The deceased were identified as Kanduri Sirivengalacharyulu (48) and his son Vamsi Krishna (14).

According to police, Sirivengalacharyulu, a teacher in a government school at Kondrukolanu, planned to attend a wedding at his relative’s house in Chennai on Sunday, along with his family members. Vamsi Krishna was studying ninth class in a private school in Tadepalligudem. Sirivengalacharyulu along with his son went to Tadepalligudem on a motorcycle on Saturday evening to do shopping. 

When they did not return home, his wife lodged a missing complaint in the Tadepalligudem rural police station. The body of Vamsi Krishna was found floating in the tank on Sunday. Later, retrieved the body from it. The body of Sirivengalacharyulu and his motorcycle were also found in the tank. His relatives suspected foul play in the death of father and son. The bodies were sent to Tadepalligudem area hospital for postmortem. 

The police are probing the case whether the father and son met with an accident or their bodies were dumped in the tank after being murdered by some miscreants. 

Minor girl abducted

GUNTUR: A ninth class girl was reportedly abducted at Tenali on Sunday. Ravuri Saramma lodged a complaint with the police stating that Tatapudi Vamsi forcibly took away her daughter from the house. CI RS Kishore Kumar said based on the complaint by the minor girl’s mother, they registered a case and formed special teams to nab the abductor. The girl’s parents are daily wagers. 

Woman held, gold recovered

GUNTUR: The police arrested a woman at Tenali on Sunday and recovered gold chains worth Rs 2 lakh from her. Tenali urban CI RS Kishore Kumar said Javvangula Saroji snatched away two gold chains from Kothapalli Annapurna and Induri Suguna Kumari during Dwajarohanam at Vinayaka temple at Nandulapet on March 13. SI V Anjaiah apprehended Saroji and recovered the stolen gold chains from her, the CI said.

