Road mishaps claim two lives in Guntur

A woman was killed when an APSRTC bus ran amok and rammed pushcarts on the main road at Satuluru in Nadendla mandal on Sunday.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A woman was killed when an APSRTC bus ran amok and rammed pushcarts on the main road at Satuluru in Nadendla mandal on Sunday.

According to the police, the RTC bus was going to Narasaraopet when the driver lost control over the vehicle and it rammed pushcarts on the road. Kota Veramma (80), a beggar who sat near the pushcarts, died in the incident. The body was shifted to Chilakaluripet area hospital for postmortem.

Nadendla SI S Ramanjaneyulu registered a case.In another incident, Kommineni Koteswara Rao (40) was killed when his two-wheeler was hit by a speeding lorry at Piduguralla. The body was sent for postmortem. A case was registered.

