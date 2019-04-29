Home States Andhra Pradesh

Soldout ‘Modi tomato’ talk of the town this election season in Andhra Pradesh

Janardhan Chowdary Jampala and Racharla Siva Kumar Reddy have made these tomatoes in the shape of a heart with ‘Modi’ embossed on one of its sides and India’s map on its other.

Published: 29th April 2019 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2019 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

Tomatoes are farming by fixing it in a moulded box with the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chittoor district

‘Modi Tomato’ became popular when Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigned in his constituency in Varanasi recently and they were sold out in no time. | Express

By S Guru Srikanth
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: At a time when the country is in the grip of election fever, the ‘Modi tomato’ from Madanapalle is the latest sensation on social media. These tomatoes are in the shape of a heart with ‘Modi’ embossed on one of its sides and India’s map on its other.

This agro product is the result of combined efforts of Janardhan Chowdary Jampala, a US-returned software engineer-turned-agro producer, and Racharla Siva Kumar Reddy, an enterprising farmer from Madanapalle in Chittoor district. It was presented to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his recent visit to Andhra Pradesh.

‘Modi tomato’ became popular when Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigned in his constituency in Varanasi recently and they were sold out in no time.

In March, Kurnool-based JP Agro Producers, owned by Janardhan Chowdary, approached Siva Kumar Reddy, 38, owner of a five-acre land in Ponnetipallem hamlet, seeking help to grow the moulded tomato. “It was a novel concept and I was curious. As I firmly believe that success comes with risk, I agreed to grow this type of tomatoes in a half-acre land,” Siva Kumar told TNIE.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

JP Agro representatives brought with them 25,000 moulds and invested Rs 50,000 on labour. They encased the tomatoes at its fruiting stage. It then took three weeks to fully ripe. “They (the company) paid me 25 per cent more than the market price. At the time of harvesting, its market price was Rs 800 per crate of 25 kg, and I was paid Rs 1,050 per crate,” Siva Kumar explained.

Speaking to TNIE, Janardhan Chowdary said his firm had planned to do the same for leaders in both the Telugu states. However, it could not do so “as the timing was not right”. Eight months ago, Chowdary, who worked in the USA for two decades, had said he wanted to do farming, but in a ‘different style’.  

“The moulded vegetables with messages embossed on them can be sold as exotic items. The concept is now popular across the world. Now, we are making heart-shaped tomatoes with ‘I’ marked on one side and ‘U’ on the other. With Ramadan in the offing, we have focused our attention to crescent-shaped cucumbers with ‘Eid Mubarak’ embossed in English and Arabic,” he explained.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Modi Tomato PM Modi Andhra Pradesh tomato Narendra Modi 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls General Elections 2019 India elections JP Agro Producers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chemical factories turn to ash as massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Naraina
India Elections 2019: Fourth Phase of polls off to a slow start
Gallery
Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 26, filed his Lok Sabha nomination from Varanasi. As per PM Modi’s declaration in the poll affidavit, his assets amount to worth Rs 2.5 crore, including a residential plot in Gandhinagar. Modi has a fix
How rich are our netas? Here's a lowdown
Amitabh Bachchan - Bollywood’s Shahenshah had contested the 1984 Lok Sabha elections from Allahabad seat with a Congress ticket on the behest of his good friend and former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Though he won the seat with a heavy margin, he quit as a MP three
Celebrities who have entered the Parliament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp