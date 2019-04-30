2 Burnt alive in bike-lorry collision

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Two persons were burnt alive when a motorcycle and a lorry caught fire after a collision at Boyapalem village on NH 16 on Sunday night. Prathipadu SI A Balakrishna said Vachimalla Naresh (33) and Yerraguntla Shyam Prasad (35) were coming to Boyapalem from Guntur on the motorcycle after the end of their work at NTR Mirchi Yard.

The motorcycle collided with the lorry. Due to the impact of the collision, the fuel tank of the motorcycle exploded and the bike and lorry caught fire. Naresh was burnt alive in the incident. Shyam who suffered 90 per cent burns, succumbed after being admitted to government hospital in Guntur. While Naresh belongs to Bobbarlu village in Pedanadipadu mandal, Shyam hails from Ikkurru in Narasaraopet. The police registered a case.