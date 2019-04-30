Home States Andhra Pradesh

2 Burnt alive in bike-lorry collision

Two persons were burnt alive when a motorcycle and a lorry caught fire after a collision at Boyapalem village on NH 16 on Sunday night.

Published: 30th April 2019 02:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Two persons were burnt alive when a motorcycle and a lorry caught fire after a collision at Boyapalem village on NH 16 on Sunday night. Prathipadu SI A Balakrishna said Vachimalla Naresh (33) and Yerraguntla Shyam Prasad (35) were coming to Boyapalem from Guntur on the motorcycle after the end of their work at NTR Mirchi Yard.

The motorcycle collided with the lorry. Due to the impact of the collision, the fuel tank of the motorcycle exploded and the bike and lorry caught fire. Naresh was burnt alive in the incident. Shyam who suffered 90 per cent burns, succumbed after being admitted to government hospital in Guntur. While Naresh belongs to Bobbarlu village in Pedanadipadu mandal, Shyam hails from Ikkurru in Narasaraopet. The police registered a case.

