Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu seeks action against PM Modi

Speaking on the Prime Minister's claims on Trinamool Congress MLAs, naidu said that such statements ' betray the the spirit of democracy and belittle the office of Prime Minister.'

Published: 30th April 2019 08:02 AM

VIJAYAWADA:  Taking strong exception to Prime Minister Narendra Modi allegedly issuing a warning to the Trinamool Congress, TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that the claims of the former are nothing but betraying the spirit of democracy, belittling the office of Prime Minister and touching the height of absurdity.

He was referring to the remarks made by Modi in an election rally in West Bengal that 40 TMC MLAs were in touch with him and that they will desert their party once the BJP wins the Lok Sabha polls. Naidu, in a series of tweets, mentioned that the acts of Prime Minister Modi was nothing, but horse trading, that too when the election process is on and the model code of conduct is in force.

The Election Commission of India shall immediately suo-motu take cognizance of these shameful remarks by the Prime Minister and initiate action against him, he asserted. “These comments vindicate our stand that after destroying all the institutions, the Prime Minister is now trying to destroy democracy itself.’’ AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who went to Himachal Pradesh for summer vacation along with his family for three days, returned to his residence in Undavalli on Monday evening.

