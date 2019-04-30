Andhra Pradesh HC refuses to stay NGT order

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court of Andhra Pradesh on Monday refused to stay the interim order of National Green Tribunal (NGT) in response to a petition filed by a construction company, and adjourned the case hearing after the vacation.

Taking the letter written by waterman Rajendra Singh, environmentalist and social workers Prof Vikram Soni, Bolisetty Satyanarayana and Anumolu Gandhi as Suo Motu case, the NGT issued the interim order imposing a fine of Rs 100 crore on the State Government and ceasing sand mining activity near the CM’s residence in Undavalli.

Challenging the NGT’s order, managing director of KBC Constructions Kanneganti Buchaiah filed a writ petition in the High Court. Advocates Shanti Prasad Singaluri, Challa Ajay Kumar and Sanjay Upadhyay argued on behalf of the NGT petitioners. Sanjay Upadhyay, citing the case of Maj Gen Srikanth Sharma vs Union of India, explained the powers vested with the NGT.