Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh HC refuses to stay NGT order

Challenging the NGT’s order, managing director of KBC Constructions Kanneganti Buchaiah filed a writ petition in the High Court.  

Published: 30th April 2019 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court Judicial Complex

Andhra Pradesh High Court Judicial Complex (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The High Court of Andhra Pradesh on Monday refused to stay the interim order of National Green Tribunal (NGT) in response to a petition filed by a construction company, and adjourned the case hearing after the vacation. 

Taking the letter written by waterman Rajendra Singh, environmentalist and social workers Prof Vikram Soni, Bolisetty Satyanarayana and Anumolu Gandhi as Suo Motu case, the NGT issued the interim order imposing a fine of Rs 100 crore on the State Government and ceasing sand mining activity near the CM’s residence in Undavalli. 

Challenging the NGT’s order, managing director of KBC Constructions Kanneganti Buchaiah filed a writ petition in the High Court.  Advocates Shanti Prasad Singaluri, Challa Ajay Kumar and Sanjay Upadhyay argued on behalf of the NGT petitioners.  Sanjay Upadhyay, citing the case of Maj Gen Srikanth Sharma vs Union of India, explained the powers vested with the NGT. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Green Tribunal High Court of Andhra Pradesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Kanpur mayor gets into an argument with the police
India Elections 2019: Congressmen abuse and threaten BJP sitting MP Riti Pathak
Gallery
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur: Malegaon blast accused and BJP’s candidate from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, was issued a show cause notice for the statements she made on the Babri Masjid demolition. Thakur said that she was ‘proud of participating’ in the mosque’s demolition in 1992. The EC notice stated that Thakur has violated the model code of conduct. (Photo | PTI)
Navjot Sidhu to Gautam Gambhir: The not-so-model candidates this election season
From being a football fan to beating MSD in a meta-team contest, here are some interesting things to know about the big-hitting Indian vice captain as he celebrates his 32nd birthday. (Photos | Agencies)
Just Hitman things: 7 lesser known facts about birthday boy Rohit Sharma
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp