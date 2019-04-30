Andhra Pradesh men file nomination papers to fight against PM Modi in Varanasi

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After facing initial hiccups, two youngsters from Prakasam district, who decided to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency, filed their nominations as independent candidates on Monday. Vadde Srinivas, a software engineer, and his friend Kolluru Ravi Kiran Sarma, a priest, (both hailing from Botlaguduru village of Prakasam district) decided to contest against Modi to draw the attention of the entire nation towards the under-construction Veligonda irrigation project, and the district’s fluoride problem.

They had left for Varanasi a couple of days ago in search of proposers, but could not find any till Sunday. Sources in the know said even the intelligence sleuths made efforts to stop them from getting required signatures from 10 persons that would allow them to file their candidature.

“We went to the office of the Returning Officer at 1 pm. After waiting for our chance, we finally filed our nominations and came out at 6 pm,’’ Ravi Kiran Sarma told TNIE from Varanasi over a phone call. He stated that the staff at the office lauded their efforts for taking up a genuine issue. The duo will be staying in Varanasi till the verification process gets completed.

Ravi Kiran Sarma, however, added he and his friend would not campaign as their objective was to highlight an issue and not oppose or favour a particular political party. “We have succeeded in our efforts to get the attention of the entire nation [towards issues concerning Prakasam] by contesting against PM Modi,’’ he said.