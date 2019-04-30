Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh men file nomination papers to fight against PM Modi in Varanasi

Earlier, Vadde Srinivas and his friend Kolluru Ravi Kiran Sarma had alleged that they were being followed by central Intelligence agencies.

Published: 30th April 2019 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Ravi Kiran and V Srinivasa Rao from Prakasam district after filing nominations in Varanasi on Monday

Ravi Kiran and V Srinivasa Rao from Prakasam district after filing nominations in Varanasi on Monday |Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  After facing initial hiccups, two youngsters from Prakasam district, who decided to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency, filed their nominations as independent candidates on Monday. Vadde Srinivas, a software engineer, and his friend Kolluru Ravi Kiran Sarma, a priest, (both hailing from Botlaguduru village of Prakasam district) decided to contest against Modi to draw the attention of the entire nation towards the under-construction Veligonda irrigation project, and the district’s fluoride problem. 

They had left for Varanasi a couple of days ago in search of proposers, but could not find any till Sunday. Sources in the know said even the intelligence sleuths made efforts to stop them from getting required signatures from 10 persons that would allow them to file their candidature.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

“We went to the office of the Returning Officer at 1 pm. After waiting for our chance, we finally filed our nominations and came out at 6 pm,’’ Ravi Kiran Sarma told TNIE from Varanasi over a phone call. He stated that the staff at the office lauded their efforts for taking up a genuine issue. The duo will be staying in Varanasi till the verification process gets completed.

Ravi Kiran Sarma, however, added he and his friend would not campaign as their objective was to highlight an issue and not oppose or favour a particular political party.  “We have succeeded in our efforts to get the  attention of the entire nation [towards issues concerning Prakasam] by contesting against PM Modi,’’ he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India elections General elections 2019 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections Andhra Pradesh youth Varanasi election Andhra Pradesh youth vs Narendra Modi Vadde Srinivas Kolluru Ravi Kiran Sarma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Kanpur mayor gets into an argument with the police
India Elections 2019: Congressmen abuse and threaten BJP sitting MP Riti Pathak
Gallery
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur: Malegaon blast accused and BJP’s candidate from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, was issued a show cause notice for the statements she made on the Babri Masjid demolition. Thakur said that she was ‘proud of participating’ in the mosque’s demolition in 1992. The EC notice stated that Thakur has violated the model code of conduct. (Photo | PTI)
Navjot Sidhu to Gautam Gambhir: The not-so-model candidates this election season
From being a football fan to beating MSD in a meta-team contest, here are some interesting things to know about the big-hitting Indian vice captain as he celebrates his 32nd birthday. (Photos | Agencies)
Just Hitman things: 7 lesser known facts about birthday boy Rohit Sharma
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp