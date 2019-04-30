Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha discuss waster crisis with AP Chief Secretary

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Monday discussed the drinking water crisis in the State and other issues with Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam.They requested the top official to take measures to prevent farmers’ migration.

The BJYM submitted a representation to the CS urging him to look into the issue of insufficient fodder, setting up of rehabilitation centres to prevent cattle being transported to slaughter houses, providing input subsidy to farmers who have cultivated groundnut, jowar and other crops.

