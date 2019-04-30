Lovers hang themselves from tree

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: In a tragic incident, lovers committed suicide by hanging themselves from a tree on the outskirts of Gorukullu in Panyam mandal on Sunday night. The deceased were identified as B Peddakka (19) of Bandiatmakur mandal and M Bharat Kumar (20) of Gadivemula mandal. According to sources, the two were in love and had been dating each other for the past one year.

Both were daily wage labourers. As they both belong to different castes, their elders refused to perform their wedding. Disappointed with their elders’ response, the duo committed suicide by hanging themselves from a tree on the outskirts of Gorukallu. The villagers who found the bodies hanging from a tree, informed the police.