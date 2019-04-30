Man hacks wife to death

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: A 35-year-old woman was hacked to death on Sunday night by her husband at Malavalasa village of Makkuva mandal after she refused to give him money for purchasing liquor. The deceased has been identified as Jambali Chilakamma, a resident of Malavalasa. Yerakayya on Sunday night entered into an altercation with his wife after she refused to give him money.