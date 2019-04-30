Home States Andhra Pradesh

Nine cricket bookies arrested in STF raids in Andhra Pradesh

Rs 10,740 and six mobile phones were seized in two raids in Guntur district.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Special Task Force (STF) arrested nine cricket bookies after conducting raids in Cherukupalli and Narasaraopet on Monday. The Task Force arrested cricket bookies Uppala Naga Babu, Sk John Saida, Immadi Ramakrishna, Uppala Siva and Nama Srinivasa Reddy at Gullapalli village in Cherukupalli mandal. A sum of Rs 5,470 and five mobile phones were seized from them. 

The STF also conducted a raid at Ravindra Nagar in Narasaraopet mandal and arrested bookies Marella Rami Reddy, Yadala Mahesh, Gudepu Pothuraju and Matti Rajababu. A sum of  Rs 5,000 and a mobile phone were seized in the raid.  Five bookies managed to escape.

Guntur rural SP SV Rajasekhara Babu appreciated the Task Force for nabbing the cricket bookies during raids. The police stepped up vigil in the district to curb cricket betting with an iron hand. Rowdy sheets would be opened against the bookies and punters if they continue indulging in cricket betting, the SP warned.

