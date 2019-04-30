Home States Andhra Pradesh

Over 1.3 lakh to take Polycet exams in Andhra Pradesh today

The State government is all set to conduct Polycet 2019 for admission into polytechnic colleges across the State on April 30 from 11 am to 1 pm. 

Published: 30th April 2019 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Exam, Examination

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is all set to conduct Polycet 2019 for admission into polytechnic colleges across the State on April 30 from 11 am to 1 pm. A total of 1,31,646 candidates have been registered for the exam, which is going to be conducted in 348 examination centres across the State. The candidates were requested to be present at the examination centre at 10 am. The candidates will not be allowed to write exam if they come after 11 am. Addressing a press conference here on Monday, GS Panda Das, Chairman of State Board of Technical Education Training, said that all the arrangements were in place for the smooth conduct of the examination. 

“We are requesting the candidates to reach the examination centres earlier to avoid last-minute rush. In 2018, as many as 1,31,662 applications received and 41 per cent of them have taken admissions for polytechnic courses. We are expecting that the admissions this year might increase as we conducted students and parent awareness sessions on the polytechnic courses.”

He further said that there are 284 polytechnic colleges across the State, where 84 of them are government institutions and 200 are private institutions. According to the All-India Council of Technical Education, in all these colleges, 72,936 seats are available.For the Polycet examination, the candidates are advised to carry HB/2B pencil and black or blue ball point pen. The candidates have to circle their options in the OMR sheet with pencil. The candidates are not permitted to carry any electronic devices. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Polycet 2019 Andhra Pradesh Board of Technical Education Training Andhra Pradesh Polycet exams

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Kanpur mayor gets into an argument with the police
India Elections 2019: Congressmen abuse and threaten BJP sitting MP Riti Pathak
Gallery
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur: Malegaon blast accused and BJP’s candidate from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, was issued a show cause notice for the statements she made on the Babri Masjid demolition. Thakur said that she was ‘proud of participating’ in the mosque’s demolition in 1992. The EC notice stated that Thakur has violated the model code of conduct. (Photo | PTI)
Navjot Sidhu to Gautam Gambhir: The not-so-model candidates this election season
From being a football fan to beating MSD in a meta-team contest, here are some interesting things to know about the big-hitting Indian vice captain as he celebrates his 32nd birthday. (Photos | Agencies)
Just Hitman things: 7 lesser known facts about birthday boy Rohit Sharma
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp