Over 1.3 lakh to take Polycet exams in Andhra Pradesh today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is all set to conduct Polycet 2019 for admission into polytechnic colleges across the State on April 30 from 11 am to 1 pm. A total of 1,31,646 candidates have been registered for the exam, which is going to be conducted in 348 examination centres across the State. The candidates were requested to be present at the examination centre at 10 am. The candidates will not be allowed to write exam if they come after 11 am. Addressing a press conference here on Monday, GS Panda Das, Chairman of State Board of Technical Education Training, said that all the arrangements were in place for the smooth conduct of the examination.

“We are requesting the candidates to reach the examination centres earlier to avoid last-minute rush. In 2018, as many as 1,31,662 applications received and 41 per cent of them have taken admissions for polytechnic courses. We are expecting that the admissions this year might increase as we conducted students and parent awareness sessions on the polytechnic courses.”

He further said that there are 284 polytechnic colleges across the State, where 84 of them are government institutions and 200 are private institutions. According to the All-India Council of Technical Education, in all these colleges, 72,936 seats are available.For the Polycet examination, the candidates are advised to carry HB/2B pencil and black or blue ball point pen. The candidates have to circle their options in the OMR sheet with pencil. The candidates are not permitted to carry any electronic devices.