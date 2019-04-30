Home States Andhra Pradesh

Postal covers on eight dance forms in Andhra Pradesh

The postal covers were released by Chief Postmaster General K Subramanian. Several dancers from across the State performed Kuchipudi at the event here on Monday.

Students performing a dance during a state level theatre art celebrations for children at Montessori Mahila Kalasala in Vijayawada on Monday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   To mark the International Dance Day, the Andhra Pradesh Postal Circle has released eight postal covers on eight classical dance forms – Kuchipudi, Andhra Natyam, Veeranatyam, Kolatam, Dhimsa, Lambadi, Butta Bommalu and Tappeta Gullu – popular in the State.

The postal covers were released by Chief Postmaster General K Subramanian. Several dancers from across the State performed Kuchipudi at the event here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, Subramanian said, “This is an initiative by our department to encourage classical dance forms.

”D Vizai Bhaskar, Director of Department of Language and Culture, KS Govinda Rajan, principal of Ghantasala Music and Dance College, Col M Eleesha, Vijayawada Postmaster General, and others were present on the occasion.. 

